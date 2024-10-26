Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.79. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

