Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 464 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,216,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 66,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 57.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,831,000 after buying an additional 2,163,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Dbs Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

NEE stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $167.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.