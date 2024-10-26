JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target to $235.00

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.21.

BeiGene Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $212.81 on Tuesday. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $126.97 and a 12 month high of $248.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.15 and a 200-day moving average of $175.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $929.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.34 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. BeiGene’s revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BeiGene will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BeiGene

In other news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $133,915.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $133,915.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $1,053,695.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,904 shares of company stock worth $5,034,965. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 50.2% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 51.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 6.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,725,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 63.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

