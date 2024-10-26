JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $110.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pentair from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Pentair stock opened at $98.96 on Wednesday. Pentair has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $101.00. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.94.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Pentair by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Pentair by 1.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Pentair by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

