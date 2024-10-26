JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Short Interest Up 627.5% in October

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, an increase of 627.5% from the September 30th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 3,006.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

JPEF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.38. 62,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,302. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a one year low of $45.27 and a one year high of $67.46.

About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.