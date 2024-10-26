Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) PT Raised to $27.00

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Kenvue Stock Down 1.4 %

KVUE stock opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average of $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.40. Kenvue has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 141.38%.

Institutional Trading of Kenvue

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

