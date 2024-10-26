Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $97.63 and last traded at $97.63. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.50.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.42.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

