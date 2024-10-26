Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Short Interest Up 350.8% in October

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a growth of 350.8% from the September 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Kesko Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KKOYY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.69. 397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,178. Kesko Oyj has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37.

Kesko Oyj Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.1435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from Kesko Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.13. Kesko Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade divisions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

