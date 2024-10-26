Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 59.35%.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825,418 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,373,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,597 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $37,643,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 186.3% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,486,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,635,000 after purchasing an additional 966,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

