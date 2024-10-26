KickToken (KICK) Trading 4.7% Lower This Week

KickToken (KICK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $0.02 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007332 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,924.32 or 1.00007625 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00012903 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006461 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00056869 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01130234 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.