Kier Group (LON:KIE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.49 ($1.86) and traded as high as GBX 149.80 ($1.94). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 142.40 ($1.85), with a volume of 1,662,594 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.73) target price on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kier Group
Kier Group Stock Up 0.6 %
Kier Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a GBX 3.48 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This is a boost from Kier Group’s previous dividend of $1.67. Kier Group’s payout ratio is 4,545.45%.
About Kier Group
Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kier Group
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.