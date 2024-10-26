Kier Group (LON:KIE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.49 ($1.86) and traded as high as GBX 149.80 ($1.94). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 142.40 ($1.85), with a volume of 1,662,594 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.73) target price on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Kier Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kier Group

Kier Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Kier Group Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of £631.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,301.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 145.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 143.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a GBX 3.48 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This is a boost from Kier Group’s previous dividend of $1.67. Kier Group’s payout ratio is 4,545.45%.

About Kier Group

(Get Free Report)

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.