KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.88. 2,866,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,026. The company has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.49 and a 200 day moving average of $114.00. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $147.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KKR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.