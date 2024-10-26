Knowles (NYSE:KN) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KN. Craig Hallum upgraded Knowles to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of NYSE:KN traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.66. 661,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,681. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.42. Knowles has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $17.35.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). Knowles had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Knowles news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $217,490.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,051.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Knowles news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $217,490.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,051.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $120,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,112.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,748 shares of company stock valued at $530,948. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knowles

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Knowles by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 829,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,952,000 after buying an additional 37,244 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 3.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 114.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 162,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Knowles by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Featured Stories

