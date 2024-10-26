Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) PT Raised to $70.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KRUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $89.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.63.

KRUS stock opened at $94.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.27. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $122.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,347.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 293.5% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

