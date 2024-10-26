KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) Short Interest Down 93.8% in October

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the September 30th total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,283,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KYN Capital Group Trading Down 11.1 %

Shares of KYNC stock traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.00. 1,913,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,964,811. KYN Capital Group has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.00.

KYN Capital Group Company Profile

KYN Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company for acquisitions, entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency, and touchless payments. It offers Koinfoldpay, a contactless crypto payment gateway for businesses. Its Koinfoldpay allows business to receive Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin cash, and Litecoin for online payments.

