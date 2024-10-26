KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) Short Interest Down 93.8% in October

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the September 30th total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,283,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
KYN Capital Group Trading Down 11.1 %
Shares of KYNC stock traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.00. 1,913,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,964,811. KYN Capital Group has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.00.
KYN Capital Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than KYN Capital Group
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for KYN Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KYN Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.