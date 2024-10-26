Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America updated its FY 2024 guidance to 14.300-14.700 EPS.
Shares of NYSE LH opened at $228.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.26. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $191.97 and a twelve month high of $239.50.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 54.55%.
LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.54.
Labcorp Holdings Inc provides laboratory services. It operates through two segments, Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid, PAP, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.
