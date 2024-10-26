Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Raised to $249.00 at Barclays

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $234.00 to $249.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $282.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.54.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.63. 819,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,948. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.26. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $191.97 and a 52 week high of $239.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,770,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,501.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,770,506.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,501.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,450. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,306. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 114,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 17.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after buying an additional 14,708 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 283.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 17,156 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 29,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 17,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Holdings Inc provides laboratory services. It operates through two segments, Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid, PAP, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

