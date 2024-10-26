Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $128.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:LADR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 775,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,310. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 76.87 and a current ratio of 76.87. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $12.48.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 116.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on LADR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $1,217,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 598,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,288,162.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $1,217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 598,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,288,162.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $303,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,153.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,250 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Stories

