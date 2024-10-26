Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $128.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.
NYSE LADR traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 775,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 76.87 and a quick ratio of 76.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.94. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $12.48.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.46%.
In related news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 50,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $612,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 548,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,723,571.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $303,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,153.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 548,863 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,571.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.
Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
