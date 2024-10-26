Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $669,326,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 1,020.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 806,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,937,000 after acquiring an additional 734,849 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 3,621.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,572,000 after purchasing an additional 340,007 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $97,510,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 581.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,776,000 after purchasing an additional 129,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on McKesson from $670.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $531.00 target price (down previously from $603.00) on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.86.

McKesson Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $507.41 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $431.35 and a twelve month high of $637.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $517.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $551.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

