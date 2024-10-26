Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Raises Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 35,914.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,514,000 after buying an additional 1,640,569 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $206,211,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7,363.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,067,000 after purchasing an additional 417,120 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 41.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,060,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,402,000 after purchasing an additional 309,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 162.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,263,000 after purchasing an additional 277,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TT opened at $392.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $374.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.46. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $184.24 and a fifty-two week high of $406.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.58.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

