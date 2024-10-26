Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 6,115 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PEP opened at $171.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.03 and a 1-year high of $183.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.