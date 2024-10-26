Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,418,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,476,000 after purchasing an additional 98,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,031,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $451.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $485.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.97. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.