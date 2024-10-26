Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $105.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lam Research from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $77.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.84. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $57.44 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 68.7% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 35,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Lam Research by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,229,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,182,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Lam Research by 38.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 120,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,530,000 after purchasing an additional 33,489 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

