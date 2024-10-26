Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,581 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk comprises about 0.7% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

TLK opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLK

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.