Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 292.1% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 0.9 %

Toyota Motor stock opened at $171.91 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $159.04 and a 52 week high of $255.23. The firm has a market cap of $231.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $75.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

