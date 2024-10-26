Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $34,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.47.

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $108.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.34. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $87.38 and a one year high of $120.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 221.99%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.