Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Increases Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in shares of KLA by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 40,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in KLA by 1,568.3% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,257,998.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at $74,257,998.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,873 shares of company stock worth $14,532,193. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.57.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $673.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $757.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $763.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $452.01 and a 52-week high of $896.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.07 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

