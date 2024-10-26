Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 415 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 795.2% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 217,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 193,343 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,210.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,161,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,474 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2,913.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 86,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 83,741 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,783,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,592,000 after purchasing an additional 75,244 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,289,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,508,000 after buying an additional 727,764 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MFC. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average of $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.27. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.05%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

