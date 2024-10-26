Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 57,469 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,469 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $9,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFLO. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 474.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 955,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,305,000 after acquiring an additional 789,016 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,686,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,095,000 after acquiring an additional 621,738 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 687.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 634,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 554,335 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,067,000 after purchasing an additional 415,559 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,403.0% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 434,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after purchasing an additional 405,825 shares during the period.

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

