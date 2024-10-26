Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,574 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the second quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Open Text during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Open Text by 435.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Open Text in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Open Text by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.
Open Text Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of OTEX stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $45.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
Open Text Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 61.40%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTEX. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Open Text from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Open Text from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.89.
About Open Text
Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.
