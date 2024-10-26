Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,574 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Open Text during the second quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Open Text during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Open Text by 435.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Open Text in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Open Text by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $45.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Open Text Cuts Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Open Text had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTEX. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Open Text from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Open Text from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.89.

Get Our Latest Report on OTEX

About Open Text

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.