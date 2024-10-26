LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Issues Earnings Results

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.40 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

LendingClub Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE LC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,429,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,909. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. LendingClub has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LC. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

Insider Transactions at LendingClub

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $193,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,373,273 shares in the company, valued at $15,600,381.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 51,703 shares of company stock valued at $562,705 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Featured Stories

