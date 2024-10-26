Lincoln Capital Corp Buys 247 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Cencora accounts for about 2.1% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Cencora were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.44.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,970.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,388,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,461,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,075,720 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Performance

Cencora stock opened at $234.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.87. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.75 and a 52-week high of $247.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

