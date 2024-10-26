Lincoln Capital Corp Has $15.98 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 6.5% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $74.39 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

