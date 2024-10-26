Lincoln Capital Corp Has $526,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lincoln Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 129,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,566,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 37.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in shares of Amgen by 19.1% in the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 38,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 11.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $4,772,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $316.98 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.70 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.49 and its 200 day moving average is $313.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The company has a market cap of $170.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Barclays upped their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.55.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

