Lincoln Capital Corp Trims Holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Lincoln Capital Corp lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp owned approximately 0.15% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCAF. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 5,222.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,186,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,578 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,946,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 76.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,489,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,616 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,389,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,878,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.52. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $33.78.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

