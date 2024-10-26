Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOB traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.58. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $50.57.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $241.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 5.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,929. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.7% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 87.5% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

