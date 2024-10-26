Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Trading Down 7.4% After Earnings Miss

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.4% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $43.01 and last traded at $43.18. 56,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 175,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.64.

The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $241.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 5.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Insider Transactions at Live Oak Bancshares

In related news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,929. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,273,000 after acquiring an additional 27,086 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,560,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,701,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,402,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,169,000 after buying an additional 48,018 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $18,628,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $14,501,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.58.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

