LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Issues Earnings Results

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 277.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. The business had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter.

LiveWire Group Stock Performance

NYSE:LVWR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 28,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80. LiveWire Group has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $12.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveWire Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LiveWire Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LiveWire Group were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

