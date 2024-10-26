LKQ Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

LKQ has a payout ratio of 30.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LKQ to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

LKQ Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,638,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.99.

Insider Activity

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay acquired 2,500 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,132.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

