Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Reduced by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 130.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $6,611,000. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.71.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $562.29. 1,077,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,995. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $580.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $514.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.62%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

