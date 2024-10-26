London Security plc (LSC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 80 on November 29th

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 80 ($1.04) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from London Security’s previous dividend of $42.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

London Security Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of LSC opened at GBX 3,700 ($48.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.55. London Security has a 52 week low of GBX 2,800 ($36.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,000 ($51.93). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,822.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,489.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £453.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,978.61 and a beta of 0.33.

London Security Company Profile

London Security plc, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and rents fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, and Luxembourg. It also provides intruder alarms products, as well as fire protection equipment maintenance services.

