London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 80 ($1.04) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from London Security’s previous dividend of $42.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
London Security Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of LSC opened at GBX 3,700 ($48.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.55. London Security has a 52 week low of GBX 2,800 ($36.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,000 ($51.93). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,822.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,489.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £453.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,978.61 and a beta of 0.33.
London Security Company Profile
