Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LPX

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of LPX stock opened at $100.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.37.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $245,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,791.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,791.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $3,046,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,773,027.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,900 shares of company stock worth $3,368,774. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,740,249 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $146,026,000 after acquiring an additional 177,132 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,255,474 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $103,363,000 after purchasing an additional 602,803 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,053,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 925,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $77,660,000 after buying an additional 57,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 188.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after buying an additional 292,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.