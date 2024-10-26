Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $10.06 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.28.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,097,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,501,145.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,400,897. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $245.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The company has a market capitalization of $181.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.52 and a 200-day moving average of $260.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.