Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,000 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $22,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $168.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $396.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $142.50 and a 12 month high of $177.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,210. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,986 shares of company stock valued at $67,642,430. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

