Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $8,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on GS shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $512.60 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $540.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $500.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.81. The firm has a market cap of $161.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

