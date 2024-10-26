Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in General Electric were worth $11,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in General Electric by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,373,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309,543 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth $2,613,332,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in General Electric by 2,818.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after buying an additional 12,312,648 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in General Electric by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,405,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,336,257,000 after purchasing an additional 459,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of General Electric by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907,530 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.93.

General Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $179.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.58 and a 12-month high of $194.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.90 and its 200-day moving average is $168.38.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

