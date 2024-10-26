Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total value of $156,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,262.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total value of $156,920.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,262.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,200,929 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.1 %

ADSK stock opened at $286.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.91, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $294.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.28.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $242.00 to $299.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.95.

Autodesk Company Profile



Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

