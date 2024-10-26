LuxUrban Hotels Inc. recently announced in an 8-K filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission that Patrick McNamee has resigned from the company’s board of directors, effective October 24, 2024. McNamee was an active member of the Board’s Compensation Committee and Nominating Committee.

McNamee’s departure, according to the filing, has been clarified not to stem from any disagreements with LuxUrban Hotels Inc. regarding the company’s operations, policies, or practices. Instead, McNamee opted to step down from his position to pursue other opportunities.

The filing, a regulatory requirement under Form 8-K, signifies the departure of a key member involved in strategic decision-making within the organization. LuxUrban Hotels Inc., a Delaware-based company that also trades on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbols LUXH for Common Stock and LUXHP for Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, acknowledged McNamee’s resignation in the filing submitted to the SEC.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. labeled as an emerging growth company under Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933, confirmed this status in the Form 8-K filing. The company also made no indication of choosing the extended transition period for compliance with new or revised financial accounting standards, as outlined in Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

For more details on this update and LuxUrban Hotels Inc.’s future directorial plans, interested parties are encouraged to refer to the official SEC filing dated October 24, 2024.

This announcement arrives as part of the company’s commitment to maintaining transparency and compliance with regulatory obligations, offering investors and stakeholders visibility into corporate governance changes within LuxUrban Hotels Inc.

