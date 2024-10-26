Lyell Wealth Management LP Increases Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,617 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.30% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $7,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBDR. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 569,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,950 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 212,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 39,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDR opened at $24.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $24.68.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

